Bethel-Tate wins slugfest over Blanchester 18-11

BLANCHESTER — Down 14-1 Blanchester rallied but fell short 18-11 to Bethel-Tate Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball at the BHS diamond.

Blanchester is 1-9 overall, 0-5 in the division. Bethel-Tate is 7-2 overall, 4-1 in the league.

Mackenzie Blankenbeckler walked four times and scored three runs.

“I really liked the way we fought until the final out,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “Despite being down 14-1, the girls kept battling and made it a 16-11 game.”

SUMMARY

April 12, 2023

Bethel-Tate 18, Blanchester 11

BT^0^8^2^4^2^0^2^(18-16-5)

BL^1^0^0^4^6^0^0^(11-7-4)

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 1-3-0-0 Q. Dawley 5-1-1-2 Davenport 2-0-1-0 Toles 2-0-0-0 Lansing 4-0-0-2 Bare 4-0-1-2 H. Blankenbeckler 3-1-1-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0 Falgner 2-2-1-0 Pell 4-2-1-0 B. Dawley 1-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 2-2-1-0

SB: Davenport

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^1^4^8^4^3^0

Q. Dawley^6^12^10^9^2^5

HBP: By Q. Dawley 3