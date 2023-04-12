Blan erases early deficit, rallies to top Tigers 11-7

BLANCHESTER-Down 4-0 early, Blanchester roared back to defeated Bethel-Tate 11-7 Wednesday at Bott Field.

“We got lucky with that one,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “Not too many times does the team that gives up more free bases win (8 errors, 6 walks) and some how we managed to figure out how. I’ll take it. I need to commend the guys for coming back from 4-0 deficit. A lot of teams roll over. Good teams find a way to win.”

The SBAAC National Division win puts the Wildcats at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the division.

Bethel-Tate is 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the National.

Zach West and Drey Dees drove in three runs each for the Wildcats.

“We show signs of good defense then have a meltdown,” said Lawson. “Our season is solely dependent on two things — throwing strikes and making the plays behind the pitcher. We do those two things and I truly believe we will reach our ceiling.”

Bryce Sipple had two hits and drove in two.

“Bryce Sipple continues to swing a hot bat. He’s the guy I want up right now with runners in scoring position,” Lawson said. “West is starting to find it at the plate. It’s crazy what a little confidence will do. And Drey had three hits which was so crucial in turning our lineup over and having the top hit with runners on. Makes it very stressful on the pitcher.”

SUMMARY

April 12, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 11, Bethel-Tate 7

BT^4^1^0^0^0^0^2^(7-8-1)

BL^3^1^0^5^1^1^x^(11-12-8)

(7) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Morris 4-0-1-0 Schultian 3-2-1-1 Ladd 56-1-2-1 Darnell 4-1-1-0 Shields 4-1-1-1 Sniper 4-1-2-1 Vowtz 3-0-0-1 Schultian 4-0-0-0 Brumfield 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 33-7-8-5

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-2-0-0 J. Wymer 3-2-1-1 Dick 4-1-2-0 J. Wymer 2-1-0-2 Sipple 4-1-2-2 Miller 4-0-1-1 West 4-2-3-0 Dees 4-1-3-0 Myueller 3-0-0-0 Elston 1-0-1-0 TOTALS 31-11-12-6

2B: BT-Schultian, Ladd, Sniper; BL-West, Dees

SB: BL-Dick 2, Roush 2, Sipple, J. Wymer, J. Wymer

3B: BT-Sniper

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Bethel-Tate

Ladd (L)^6^12^11^7^5^4

Blanchester

Mulvihill (W)^4^5^5^4^3^2

Estep (S)^3^3^2^0^3^4