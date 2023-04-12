Goshen holds off Wilmington for 6-4 win

WILMINGTON — Goshen scored four runs in the seventh inning in a 6-4 win over Wilmington Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball.

Wilmington scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell short.

The Hurricane has lost three in a row and is 4-5 overall, 1-4 in the division. Goshen goes to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the American.

Lauren Diels struck out 10 in the circle and had four hits and two runs batted in at the plate. Layla Reynolds stroked a pair of doubles and drove in a run.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Goshen 6, Wilmington 4

G^0^0^1^0^1^0^4^(6)

W^0^0^0^0^2^0^2^(4)

(6) GOSHEN (ab-r-h) Vanden Eynden 4-2-3 Bailey 4-1-1 McClanahan 4-1-2 Campbell 3-0-1 Makstaller 4-1-3 Amos 4-0-1 Funk 3-0-0 Parks 4-0-1 Smiley 3-1-0

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-1-1-0 Trentman 4-0-1-0 Blackburn 4-0-0-0 Diels 4-0-4-2 Murdock 4-0-0-0 Applegate 2-1-1-0 Riley 3-0-0-0 Kretchek 3-1-2-0 Reynolds 3-1-2-1

2B: Reynolds 2

3B: L Diels

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

L. Diels (L)^7^10^6^4^1^10