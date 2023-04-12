Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks**

March 28 -April 9

An officer responded to the 100 block of W. Fancy Street with Blanchester EMS for the report of an unresponsive 82-year old male. The man was found to be deceased, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office responded.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Columbus Street for a landlord/tenant dispute, where both parties stated they would separate for the night. Officers were called out to the address a second time, and a 23 year-old Goshen woman was charged with disorderly conduct.

A man reported that his email was being accessed without his permission. A 27 year-old Midland woman is listed as the suspect.

A theft of storage totes from a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street was reported. The suspect was identified, a 48 year-old Martinsville man, and was charged with theft.

An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a dispute. A 34 year-old woman and a 41 year-old man were charged with disorderly conduct.

An officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street for an angry customer, as a bank hold of funds, $100, was on his account, after pumping fuel.

An officer was dispatched to the 7400 block of Brock Drive for a verbal argument.

An officer responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

A passerby reported a 5 year-old boy in the 800 block of S. Broadway Street that appeared lost, trying to find his father. It was found that a group of adults was also looking for a child in the 7000 block of Willow Drive.

A resident came to the police department to report that her address was being used to ship packages for eBay.

A man from Maysville, Ky., requested a peacekeeper at a residence in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street. An officer stood by while the man retrieved a vehicle.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street after an anonymous caller reported someone being slouched over inside of a vehicle. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied.

Wires were reported as being pulled from a residence in the area of Cherry and S. Wright Street by a rollback tow truck that was carrying a shed.

A drug complaint was made in the 400 block of S. Wright Street.

An unauthorized burn was reported at a business in the 300 block of S. Wright Street. Blanchester Fire Department also responded.

An unauthorized burn was reported at a garage in the 100 block of Old S. Broadway Street, which was found to be a fire for cooking.

An officer responded to the area of N. Broadway Street and Highland Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was not located.

A pharmacy reported receiving a fraudulent prescription being called in.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of E. Main Street for a dog being left outside in the cold and rain. An officer found no dog outside.

A resident reported a dispute over property, which was found to be a civil matter.

An anonymous caller requested a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Grove Street after seeing a post on social media. An officer spoke to the woman, who stated she was not suicidal.

An officer responded to the 5000 block of Sean Circle for a parking complaint.

An officer was requested to meet at a storage facility to act as a peacekeeper while someone retrieved their belongings.

An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cherry Street for a man using a metal detector in the field.

Officers were dispatched to an argument in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for an argument. A 41 year-old reported that his girlfriend stole money and sold his property; while attempting to gather more information, the man became uncooperative and was warned for disorderly conduct when he started yelling and using profanities. The man then wanted to file a stolen vehicle report, as a co-owner of the vehicle got the vehicle from him just days prior.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Wright Street for an alarm. It was found that the alarm was triggered by a contractor that was doing work.

An officer was dispatched to the area of the 5400 block of Maple Grove Avenue for a 911 hangup call. The officer was unable to locate the source of the call.

An officer performed a vehicle unlock in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street, where a 34 year-old female reported that her boyfriend took property belonging to her.

An officer responded to the 100 block of S. Columbus Street for a question about property.

An officer was requested to make contact with a female in the 500 block of S. Wright Street about a vehicle of her’s being abandoned in Sabina.

Officers were requested to respond to the 900 block of Cherry Street to assist with a landing zone for Blanchester EMS.

An officer responded to the 300 block of Cherry Street for a neighbor complaint; after one reported their neighbor knocked on their door wearing only a t-shirt. The officer spoke to the other neighbor, who said they were also wearing underwear with the shirt.

Dispatch advised of a 911 hangup call in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; the phone number was not in service, and no one was found to be in need of assistance in the area.

A welfare check was requested in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; no one was found to be home.

A burglar alarm was reported in the 800 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, an officer found that the floors were being cleaned, and that the contractors set the alarm off.

A 911 hangup was reported in the 100 block of Pansy Pike. The officer was unable to locate the source of the call.

An officer responded to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a dispute between a landlord and two tenants. An officer was dispatched later to the same address for a dispute over property between the two tenants.

An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of E. Center Street for the report of loud music. An officer made contact with the resident, who said he would turn the music down.