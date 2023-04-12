Astros rally in 8th to top Hurricane 4-3

LEES CREEK — East Clinton scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth Tuesday and rallied to beat Wilmington 4-3 in non-league softball on the EC diamond.

East Clinton has won five of its last six games and evens its record at 5-5 while Wilmington falls to 4-4.

This contest was billed as the Timmi Mahanes Memorial Game with donations accepted on behalf of the Mahanes family. Timmi was an East Clinton student who was killed in an automobile crash earlier this year.

“Energy was high and drive was present in these girls,” EC manager Aaron Elliott said. “They wanted it and they were going to get it.”

After Wilmington took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth, East Clinton got things started with Aubrie Simpson reaching base on a hit to short left, Elliott said. Savannah Tolle had her third double of the day. Maddi Davis, in sacrifice mode, reached on a bunt to load the bases.

After Chloe Scott drive in Simpson to tie the game, Elliott said freshman Novalee Dotson knocked in the game-winner as Tolle scored to make it 4-3.

Scott earned the win in the circle, striking out eight in eighth innings. She gave up three hits and one earned run.

Bailey Wheeler had a triple, scored a run and drove in a run for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 4, Wilmington 3 (8 innings)

W^0^0^0^2^0^0^0^1^(3-3-1)

EC^0^2^0^0^0^0^0^2^(4-8-3)

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-0-1-0 Trentman 3-0-0-0 Blackburn 4-0-1-0 L. Diels 4-1-0-0 Riley 4-0-0-0 Wheeler 4-1-1-1 Zurface 1-0-0-0 Applegate 1-0-0-0 Murtland 2-0-0-0 Murdock 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0

(4) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 3-1-2-0 Tolle 4-1-3-2 Davis 4-0-0-0 Scott 4-0-1-1 Dotson 4-0-1-1 Lopez 3-1-0-0 Reed 3-0-0-0 Hadley 3-1-1-0 Barton 3-0-0-0 Beiting 0-0-0-0

2B: EC-Tolle 3

3B: W-Wheeler

SB: W-Trentman

HBP: W-Trentman, Murdock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Willis^4^4^2^0^1^6

L. Diels (L)^3^4^2^2^0^5

East Clinton

Scott (W)^8^3^3^1^1^8