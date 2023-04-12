Wildcats win first with big 7th inning 8-1

WASHINGTON CH — After a slow start, Blanchester picked up steam and defeated Washington 8-1 Tuesday for its first softball win of the season.

The non-league win puts the Wildcats at 1-8.

“It’s nice to finally get that first win,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “Bailey Dawley pitched another solid game, especially from the third inning on. It took a few innings for the hitting to come around but we were able to take the lead in the sixth and then broke things open in the seventh.”

Quynn Dawley had a three-run double in the seventh and Bailie Bare belted her first career homerun. Alayna Davenport had a nice catch on a line drive at third base, said Grogg.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

Blanchester 8, Washington 1

B^0^0^0^0^1^1^6^(8-8-2)

W^0^1^0^0^0^0^0^(1-2-3)

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 2-1-0-0 Q. Dawley 4-1-2-3 Davenport 3-2-1-0 Lansing 3-0-1-1 Bare 3-0-1-2 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-0-0 Toles 4-0-0-0 Pell 3-0-1-0 Falgner 0-1-0-0 Tedrick 3-1-2-1

2B: B-Q. Dawley, Davenport

HR: B-Bare

SB: B-Lansing, Tedrick

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (W)^7^2^1^0^5^8