Massie moves in to second place with 3-2 win

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie moved in to second place all alone Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division tennis.

The Falcons go to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the division. The lone loss is to league unbeaten Goshen.

Batavia slips to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the American Divison.

“Our whole team played well against a very good and well-coached Batavia team,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Batavia 2

Singles

1_Connor Stulz defeated Aiden Duh 6-2, 6-2.

2_Avden Faucett defeated Brant Mullis 6-1, 6-0.

3_Shayne Hendricks lost to Colton Roberts 4-6, 4-6.

Doubles

1_Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson lost to Enzo Santoro, Aiden Berger 5-7, 2-6.

2_Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Evan Beneriot, Justin Willenbrink 6-3, 6-0