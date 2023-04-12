Massie moves in to second place with 3-2 win

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie moved in to second place all alone Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division tennis.
The Falcons go to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the division. The lone loss is to league unbeaten Goshen.
Batavia slips to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the American Divison.
“Our whole team played well against a very good and well-coached Batavia team,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.
SUMMARY
April 11, 2023
@Batavia High School
Clinton-Massie 3, Batavia 2
Singles
1_Connor Stulz defeated Aiden Duh 6-2, 6-2.
2_Avden Faucett defeated Brant Mullis 6-1, 6-0.
3_Shayne Hendricks lost to Colton Roberts 4-6, 4-6.
Doubles
1_Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson lost to Enzo Santoro, Aiden Berger 5-7, 2-6.
2_Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Evan Beneriot, Justin Willenbrink 6-3, 6-0