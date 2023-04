LEES CREEK — Felicity won its first SBAAC National Division game of the season Wednesday over East Clinton 14-7.

The Astros are 0-8, 0-3. The Cardinals are 2-3, 1-3.

Austin Hutson had three runs scored, two hits, two RBI and four stolen bases for Felicity.

East Clinton had three hits on offense.

The Astros committed eight errors in the field and walked seven batters on the mound