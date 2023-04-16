Camp scores 8, Hurricane declaws Raptors 17-12

Logan Camp scored eight goals and Wilmington won a lacrosse shootout 17-12 Saturday afternoon at Anderson High School.

“I was not too concerned about being down in the first half with how our offense was playing,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said. “We were getting good looks, but we weren’t able to finish consistently.”

Camp also had three assists in the match.

“Being tied at halftime, I felt confident that we were in the driver’s seat,” said Shultz. “The Raptors had no answer for Camp, he put on a clinic. He is having a tremendous season and has been key to our team’s success.”

Manny Castillo and Nino Gonzalez had four goals each for Wilmington. Eric Maus rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist. Jon Custis had two assists.

Wilmington (5-2) will play 6:30 p.m. Monday against Xenia at Alumni Field.