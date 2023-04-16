Senior trio powers Wildcats to DH sweep of Indians

BLANCHESTER — Appropriately enough on Senior Day, the senior trio of Dylan Estep, James Wymer and Zach West powered Blanchester to a doubleheader sweep of Hillsboro Saturday afternoon at Bott Field.

“You couldn’t have script it any better for senior day. We have three seniors and they all contributed huge in both wins,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We had a great week of baseball going 6-0. It started on the mound. Every starting pitcher gave us a quality start allowing us to keep our bullpen fresh. Playing six games in a week, it only takes one starter to get knocked out in the second (inning) and it screws everything up. Thankfully that did not happen.”

Blanchester (8-2) won the two games 13-7 and 6-5.

Estep was overpowering, Lawson said, in the first game on the mound. Ty Miller had three hits and drove in four runs at the plate.

“Ty Miller continues to swing a hot bat. He carried us at the plate this week going 8-14. Most importantly Ty had no strikeouts. When Ty puts the ball in play good things tend to happen,” said Lawson.

In the second game, James Wymer tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth then West won it with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.

“That was one of the coolest moments I’ve seen. The team and crowd went crazy,” Lawson said. “I know we only have three seniors, but this is a very special group. They have outstanding leadership skills and, most importantly, they are team-first guys. They do not care where they play on the field or bat in the lineup. They show up everyday ready to do what is best for the club and be the best teammate they can be. That’s what I will remember most about this group.”

Sammy Roush, the BHS regular catcher, took the mound in the second game and went the distance to get the win.

“I always get nervous pitching a catcher. We try to use him on days we know we don’t play the next day so he can rest his arm,” the Wildcats skipper said. “He had all three pitches working and was keeping them off balanced. They got to him a little in the third but he didn’t let that rattle him. He kept his composure and was able to move on and get stronger as the game went along.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

Game 1

Blanchester 13, Hillsboro 7

H^0^1^0^0^3^1^2^(7-4-3)

B^3^1^0^3^6^0^x^(13-10-3)

(7) HILLSBORO (ab-r-h-rbi) Burns 3-0-2-2 Adasms 4-1-0-1 Parsons 3-0-0-0 Hunter 3-1-0-0 Cornele 3-0-1-3 Thompson 1-0-0-0 Wilson 1-1-0-0 Pence 0-1-0-0 Ross 4-1-1-0 Clemons 0-0-0-0 Scott 1-1-0-0 Aber 3-1-0-1 TOTALS 26-7-4-7

(13) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-2-2-3 James Wymer 4-0-1-0 Dick 2-2-0-1 Sears 0-0-0-0 West 3-1-1-1 Sipple 2-2-0-0 Wiley 1-0-1-0 Miller 4-2-3-4 Jansen Wymer 2-2-1-0 Burress 1-0-0- Dees 1-2-1-1 Estep 2-0-0-0 Adkins 1-0-0-1 TOTALS 27-13-10-11

2B: H-Cornele, Ross

HR: B-Miller

SAC: B-Dees

SB: H-Burns; B-Dees 2, Dick, Miller 2, Roush 2, Sipple 2, West, Jansen Wymer 2

HBP: H-Adams, Hunter, Wilson 2, Scott; B-Dees, Sears, West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Hillsboro

Burwinkle (L)^4^5^7^4^0^1

Thompson^0.2^3^6^6^3^0

Miller^1.1^2^0^0^0^1

Blanchester

Estep (W)^4.2^2^4^4^4^3

Adkins^2.1^2^3^3^4^1

–

Game 2

H^0^1^4^0^0^0^0^(5-7-1)

B^1^1^0^0^2^1^1^(6-8-1)

(5) HILLSBORO (ab-r-h-rbi) Burns 4-0-0-0 Adams 4-1-1-0 Parson 4-0-0-0 Hunter 3-1-1-1 Cornelle 3-2-3-0 Ross 3-1-1-2 Pence 3-0-1-1 Hart 2-0-0-0 Fender 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-5-7-4

(6) Roush 2-2-0-0 James Wymer 4-1-1-1 Dick 4-1-1-1 West 3-1-2-2 Sipple 3-1-1-0 Miller 2-0-2-1 ueller 0-0-0-0 Jansen Wymer 3-0-0-0 Dees 2-0-0-0 Estep 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 26-6-8-5

2B: H-Adams, Hunter

SB: H-Cornell 2, Pence; B-Miller, Sipple, West, James Wymer 2

HBP: B-Miller

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Hillsboro

Miller^5^5^4^1^3^3

Thompson (L)^1^3^2^1^1^0

Blanchester

Roush (W)^7^7^5^4^1^9