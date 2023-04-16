No. 19 Marietta sweeps Wilmington in OAC twinbill

MARIETTA, Ohio — No. 19 Marietta defeated Wilmington College 18-4 and 16-0 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader at Pioneer Park.

The Quakers took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Tyler Shaneyfelt singled to open the game, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout to third from Dominic Depa. The Pioneers answered immediately, plating four runs on three hits and three walks off of Aaron Boster (3-3) in the bottom of the first.

Wilmington wouldn’t lead the rest of the day. Marietta scored at least a run in seven of the next eight innings in game one and plating three-plus runs in four of the six innings the hosts batted in game two, which featured a lighting delay lasting over 90 minutes.

In game one, Shaneyfelt and Evan Kelsey both had two singles while four other Quakers – Jared Lammert, Caleb Scott, Jacob Feltner and Evan Eilerman – had one single each.

In the second game, Feltner was the lone Quaker to finished with two hits while Owen Baumann and Joel O’Brien each connected for a double. Trent Mendenhall (2-5) took the pitching loss.

Wilmington (11-19, 1-9 OAC) hosts Capital University Wednesday.