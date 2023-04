WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team lost to Mount Union 24-5 in Ohio Athletic Conference lacrosse action Saturday at Townsend Field.

Austin Bondurant, Garrett Murrell, Austin Pagett, Jacob Snyder and Dawson Taylor scored WC goals. Pagett is a Wilmington High School graduate.

Assists were credited to Murrell and Bondurant.

Wilmington travels to Muskingum to face the Muskies 7 p.m. Wednesday.