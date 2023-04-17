Baker resigns as Clinton-Massie superintendent

Matt Baker has resigned as the superintendent of Clinton-Massie Local Schools (CMLS), effective July 31.

The CMLS Board of Education accepted his resignation following an executive session Monday evening at the regular board meeting.

“(Baker) has an opportunity at another institution. We accepted the resignation during the open meeting,” CMLS Board President Jeremy Lamb told the News Journal Monday night.

When asked about Baker’s new opportunity, Lamb said he hasn’t spoken to Baker about the specifics. Lamb added that more information concerning the search for a new superintendent will be released in the near future.

