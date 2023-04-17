Falcons post fourth straight win over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie won its fourth match in a row Monday 5-0 over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division competition.

The Falcons move to 7-1 on the year, and 4-1 in the American Division.

Western Brown falls to 4-4 in all matches, 0-4 in the American.

Coach Rod Amburgy said the doubles teams played well, both rallying from second set deficits. The first doubles pair of Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson won 6-4, 6-2. The second doubles team of Elias Scott and Cam Morgan won 6-0, 7-6.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Conner Stulz defeated Ondre 6-1, 6-4

2-Avden Faucett defeated Pottorf 6-0, 6-0

3-Austin Sauer defeated Scheidt 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated Fisher, Jacobs 6-4, 6-2

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Lawrence, Wylie 6-0, 7-6