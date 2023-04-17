Falcons post fourth straight win over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie won its fourth match in a row Monday 5-0 over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division competition.
The Falcons move to 7-1 on the year, and 4-1 in the American Division.
Western Brown falls to 4-4 in all matches, 0-4 in the American.
Coach Rod Amburgy said the doubles teams played well, both rallying from second set deficits. The first doubles pair of Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson won 6-4, 6-2. The second doubles team of Elias Scott and Cam Morgan won 6-0, 7-6.
SUMMARY
April 17, 2023
@Western Brown High School
Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0
Singles
1-Conner Stulz defeated Ondre 6-1, 6-4
2-Avden Faucett defeated Pottorf 6-0, 6-0
3-Austin Sauer defeated Scheidt 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated Fisher, Jacobs 6-4, 6-2
2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Lawrence, Wylie 6-0, 7-6