WC Earth Day/Ag Day set for Thursday

Campus parking spaces will transform into public spaces Thursday (April 20) when Wilmington College observes its 12th-annual Earth Day/Ag Day with “Pop Up Parks” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture, at College and Elm streets.

The event features a transformation of vehicular parking spots into environment-friendly spaces to share with and educate the public about “feeding the planet that feeds us.” These practices feature protecting the environment, the importance of agriculture and the drive for sustainability.

The pop-up parks can include any non-permanent fixtures or features, such as lawn chairs, hammocks, yard games or concessions. Participants are encouraged to include interactive displays or activities that celebrate the outdoors or natural spaces. A prize will be given to the most creative pop-up park.

Earth Day/Ag Day is sponsored by Collegiate Farm Bureau. The public is welcome to participate or simply stop by and observe the proceedings.

Activities include a tree giveaway, potting flowers to take home, food trucks, a drawing for a hammock (the latest campus craze!), and a sticker and cup giveaway. All proceeds will go to the College’s Farmers’ Market.

The Earth Day/Ag Day celebration will culminate Saturday evening (April 22) when pianist Ann DuHamel presents a concert, “Prayers for a Feverish Planet,” at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington. Her appearance is the third and final program in the Music Department’s 2022-23 Chamber Music Series.

DuHamel’s performances have been praised as poetic and “…a delight for the ears and the soul.” Hailed as a “forward-thinking classical pianist” for her debut album, Rückblick: New Piano Music Inspired by Brahms, she actively champions contemporary composers.

Tickets are $12 (free of charge for college students and those under 18) and are available at the Murphy Theatre Box Office and online at .