WC Theatre to present student-directed one acts

Wilmington College’s Directing II class students will are engaging in a signature hands-on learning activity by directing a quartet of one-act plays on Thursday and Friday (April 20 and 21), at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The show is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations or tickets required. All four shows will be presented each night.

Olivia Boczar, Sterling Goodwin, Alyssa Jenkins and Zach Tillis are each directing a play. These students have gone through auditioning, casting, rehearsing and tending to the technical aspects of their shows, which also feature an all-student crew handling the backstage duties and light board.