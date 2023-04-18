Fugate, Hurricane blank Buccaneers 11-0 in prep lacrosse

WILMINGTON — In his first start of the season, Wilmington sophomore Logan Fugate shut-out Xenia and the offense came up big in an 11-0 win Monday at Alumni Field.

“I’m proud of the way we protected our young goalie, but Fugate made some big saves to earn the shutout,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “He’s been looking good at practice and deserved some playing time. This team has really embraced the next man up mentality this season.”

The Hurricane offense peppered the Buccaneers net as four players scored goals. Logan Camp led the the way with five. Eric Maus had four goals while Nino Gonzalez and Manny Castillo had one goal each.

“We were able to find some seams in their 3-3 stack zone and capitalize,” Shultz said. “We could improve next game by utilizing our off ball motion.”

Camp and Jon Custis were credited with two assists each. Colin Wood and Michael Streety also had assists in the win.

Wilmington, 6-2 on the season, will host Madeira 1 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Field.