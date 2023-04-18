Tackett, Hurricane knock off No. 17 Bulldogs 6-2

BATAVIA — Jayden Tackett scattered five hits and two walks in Wilmington’s 6-2 win over No. 17 Batavia Monday.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Hurricane at 6-4 overall. Both WHS and BHS are 4-2 in the American Division.

Batavia was ranked No. 17 in the most recent Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division II Poll.

Tackett gave up two runs in the first inning then closed the door on home plate the rest of the way.

Wilmington pounded out 11 hits with Alex Massie collecting three. He also had two stolen bases and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2023

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 6, Batavia 2

(6) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Platt 4-0-2-0 Tackett 3-2-2-0 Stephens 4-1-1-1 Nichols 3-1-2-2 Flint 3-1-1-0 Harmeling 4-0-0-0 Massie 4-0-3-2 Milliner 2-0-0-0 Phillips 0-0-0-0 Tolliver 3-1-0-0 TOTALS 30-6-11-5

2B: Platt, Nichols, Massie

SB: Massie 2, Flint, Nichols

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Tackett (W)^7^5^2^2^2^8