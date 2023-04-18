Rams topple Hurricane on WHS courts 4-1

WILMINGTON — Greeneview won its third straight match Tuesday 4-1 over Wilmington on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane falls to 2-9 with the defeat. The Rams are 5-6.

Alex Lazic posted the only win for the Hurricane, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Ashtan Hendricks at second singles.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Greeneview 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Ian Rinehart 3-6, 1-6

2-Alex Lazic def Ashtan Hendricks 6-1, 6-1

3-Dirk Rinehart was def by Braxon Magulac 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge were def by Braden Ratliff, Rylan Hurst 6-7 (6-8), 2-6

2-Trey Hagen, Anthony Perez were def by Logan Kibble, Isac Littke 2-6, 3-6