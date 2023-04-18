Rams topple Hurricane on WHS courts 4-1

WILMINGTON — Greeneview won its third straight match Tuesday 4-1 over Wilmington on the WHS courts.
The Hurricane falls to 2-9 with the defeat. The Rams are 5-6.
Alex Lazic posted the only win for the Hurricane, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Ashtan Hendricks at second singles.
SUMMARY
April 18, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Greeneview 4, Wilmington 1
Singles
1-Trey Reed was def by Ian Rinehart 3-6, 1-6
2-Alex Lazic def Ashtan Hendricks 6-1, 6-1
3-Dirk Rinehart was def by Braxon Magulac 1-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge were def by Braden Ratliff, Rylan Hurst 6-7 (6-8), 2-6
2-Trey Hagen, Anthony Perez were def by Logan Kibble, Isac Littke 2-6, 3-6