Lions tamed for Falcons fifth straight win 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie won its fifth straight match Tuesday, a 4-1 victory over New Richmond.

The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 8-1, 5-1. Goshen leads the American at 6-0 and handed the Falcons their only loss of the year.

“Our guys continue to grind out wins,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “Austin Sauer had a nice win at third singles.”

Sauer triumphed over Joe Colonel 6-3, 6-3.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4, New Richmond 1

Singles

1-Connor Stulz lost to Ethan Dragoo 1-6, 1-6

2-Avden Faucett defeated D. Smith 6-0, 6-1

3-Austin Sauer defeated J. Colonel 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated D. Pennington, B. Lindner 6-3, 6-2

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated J. Smith, J. Mosebagh 6-2, 6-3