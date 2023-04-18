WHS boys 1st, girls 2nd at Western Brown Inv.

MT. ORAB — The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the Western Brown Invitational Monday while the WHS girls finished as runnersup.

In the girls meet, Western Brown finished on top with WHS second and Blancehster fifth.

Wilmington won the 4×800-meter relay. Chloe Sutton was first in the 100-meter dash and Madison Schuster cleared 4-10 to win the high jump.

Ainsley Whitaker as runnerup in the discus was the top finish for the Wildcats.

In the boys meet, Wilmington topped the field with Western Brown second and Blanchester fifth.

Blaize Johnson was a double event winner, taking first in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 400-meter dash. The Hurricane also won the 4×200-meter relay.

Blanchester’s wins came in the 4×100-meter relay and Hunter Montgomery with a surprise win in the discus.

SUMMARY

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 182, Wilmington 155 Goshen 105 Clermont NE 44 Blanchester 42 Winchester Eastern 42 Fayetteville 22 Felicity 21 West Clermont 19 Western Brown B 17 Western Brown C 4 Ripley 1

4×800 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 11:28.05; 3-Blanchester 12:34.19

100 HURDLES: 2-Taliah Billingsley (W) 17.21; 5-Madison Schuster (W) 18.95; 6-Jaida Jones (B)( 19.74; 7-Emma Williams (B) 20.74

100 DASH: 1-Chloe Sutton (W) 13.87; 5-Destyne Turner (W) 14.08

4×200 RELAY: 3-Wilmington 2:02.93; 5-Blanchester 2:10.69

1600 RUN: 3-Madilyn Brausch (W) 5:50.29; 6-Kennedy Moore (W) 6:30.22

4×100 RELAY: 2-Wilmington 54.96; 4-Blanchester 57.58

400 DASH: 4-Sydney McCord (W) 67.83

300 HURDLES: 3-Madison Schuster (W) 52.45; 5-Taliah Billingsley (W) 55.89; 6-Morgyn Coyle (B) 60.48

800 RUN: 4-Hannah Scott (W) 2:48.78; 5-Ava Hester 9W) 2:53.62

200 DASH: 4-Makenna Tolliver (W) 29.29; 5-Chloe Sutton (W) 29.64; 6-Jaida Jones (B) 30.24

3200 RUN: 2-Madilyn Brausch (W) 12:25.27

4×400 RELAY: 2-Wilmington 4:38.63; 4-Blanchester 5:16.46

SHOT PUT: 2-Ke’Asia Robinson (W) 31-2; 6-Taija Walker (W) 29-0; 8-Shelbie Panetta (B) 27-7.5

DISCUS: 2-Ainsley Whitaker (B) 101-7; 5-Ke’Asia Robinson (W) 85-10; 6-Aidynne Tippett (W) 83-7

LONG JUMP: 5-Caroline Diels (W) 13-1; 7-Jaida Jones (B) 12-5.25; 8-Alexa Rich (W) 12-4

HIGH JUMP: 1-Madison Schuster (W) 4-10; 8-Emily Koch (B) 4-0

POLE VAULT: 2-Makenna Tolliver (W) 9-0; 3-Bryn Tippett (W) 7-6

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 156.5 Western Brown 129 Goshen 111.5 Clermont NE 70 Blanchester 62 Western Brown B 32 West Clermont 30 Felicity 22 Clermont NE 16 Winchester Eastern 16 Miami Valley Christian 10 Western Brown C 3 Ripley 3 Fayetteville 1

4×800 RELAY: 2-Wilmington 9:35.78; 6-Blanchester 10:21.33

110 HURDLES: 1-Blaize Johnson (W) 16.63; 3-Levi Cochran (W) 17.84; 5-Isaiah Abbott (B) 19.39; 6-Sam McEntire (B) 20.43

100 DASH: 4-Elijah Stewart (W) 11.97; 6-Adrien Cody (W) 12.17

4×200 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 1:41.24; 2-Blanchester 1:41.67

1600 RUN: 2-Henry Hildebrandt (W) 4:48.09

4×100 RELAY: 1-Blanchester 47.59

400 DASH: 1-Blaize Johnson (W) 52.72; 5-Zane Smith (W) 57.55

300 HURDLES: 2-Levi Cochran (W) 46.0; 5-Alexander Bennett (W) 49.68; 6-Sam McEntire (B) 49.91

800 RUN: 3-Henry Hildebrandt (W) 2:12.91; 5-Preston Zeigler (W) 2:26.35; 8-Xander Culberson (B) 2:30.59

200 DASH: 4-Blaize Johnson (W) 24.45; 7-Elijah Stewart (W) 25.22

3200 RUN: 5-Oliver McDermott (W) 11:23.64; 6-Henry Hildebrandt (W) 11:26.46

4×400 RELAY: 3-Wilmington 3:57.47; 4-Blanchester 3:59.53

SHOT PUT: 2-Zeth Cowin (W) 44-11.5; 4-Chasen Allison (B) 40-0.5; 5-William Hildebrandt (W) 39-8.5; 8-Gabriel Staehling (B) 37-5.5

DISCUS: 1-Hunter Montgomery (B) 144-4; 2-Zeth Cowin (W) 140-0; 3-William Hildebrandt (W) 124-4; 4-Chasen Allison (B) 106-0

LONG JUMP: 2-Adrien Cody (W) 18-10.5; 3-Edwin Brooks (W) 18-8; 7-Sam McEntire (B) 16-10.5

HIGH JUMP: 2-Zane Smith (W) 5-8; 6-Casey Gilbert (B) 5-6; 8T-Stevie Rickman (W) 5-2

POLE VAULT: 8-Bryce Vilvens (W) 7-6