LEES CREEK — With Gretchen Boggs and Brooklynn Hamilton winning their first match of the season, the East Clinton tennis team edged Clermont Northeastern 3-2 Tuesday afternoon at ECHS.

Boggs is a senior on the EC team. But, in the end, so much more than that.

“Gretchen is the captain of our team and helped recruit all of our current players,” coach Greg Roberts said. “She’s a great teammate and leader for our team.”

Hamilton and Boggs were 6-3, 6-4 winners at second doubles. Mitchell Ellis and Kasen Terrell won at first doubles and Bo Frye notched a win at first singles.

East Clinton is 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the SBAAC National Division. Clermont Northeastern is winless this season. This was the first meeting between the two schools this spring.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3, Clermont NE 2

Singles

1-Bo Brye def Charlie Frey 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

2-Stephen Lozano was def by Ethan Irwin 3-6, 7-5, 1-6

3-Carmen Brown was def by Davis Tengler 6-2, 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell def AJ Cunningham, Palmer Landis 6-1, 6-1

2-Gretchen Boggs, Brooklynn Hamilton def Will Berry, Lilly Rose 6-3, 6-4