Pucke leads Broncos to 19-4 win over Falcons

MT. ORAB — Kara Pucke had six RBI and Kyla Conley collected five hits in Western Brown’s 19-4 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday.

The Falcons are 3-7 overall, 1-5 in the SBAAC American Division. Western Brown remains a game back of unbeaten American leader New Richmond. The Broncos are 12-1, 5-1.

“Western Brown is a very good team and the score wasn’t even as close as it shows,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “They … pulled back a lot as the game continued.”

McKenna Branham had two hits and two runs for Massie. Sophie Purvis came up from the junior varsity team and tallied a hit and run scored.

But the offense was driven completely by Sydney Doyle, who knocked in all four runs with a double and a homerun.

Since her only hitless game against Wiliamsburg on April 6, Doyle is 22-for-26 (.846) with 18 runs and 20 RBI. She had five doubles, three triples, four homers and five stolen bases.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 19, Clinton-Massie 4

CM^2^0^0^0^2^(4)

WB^11^5^3^1^x^(19)

(4) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 3-2-2-0 Crombie 3-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-2-4 Davis 2-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-0-0-0 Green 1-0-0-0 M. Ward 1-0-0-0 Courson 2-0-0-0 Stroud 0-0-0-0 Purvis 1-1-1-0

2B: Doyle

HR: Doyle