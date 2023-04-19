CM boys 5th, girls 9th at 46th Bellbrook Invitational

BELLBROOK — Clinton-Massie boys and girls track and field teams competed Tuesday at the 46th Bellbrook Invitational.

Jude Leahy notched the lone win for the Falcons, clearing 5-8 to win the boys high jump.

Cale Wilson was third in the 400-meter dash, third in the high jump and fifth in the long jump. Marty Kreider was second in the 200 and eighth in the 100.

As a team, Massie boys were fifth and the girls were ninth.

“Not a bad finish for the competition at the meet,” Massie boys coach Scott Rolf said. “We had a few bright spots in the sprints and field events.”

Kaylee Ramsey had a solid meet for the girls, placing sixth in the 100 hurdles, sixth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the pole vault.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@46th Bellbrook Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Little Miami 153.49 Oakwood 106.2 Bellbrook 70.9 Kenton Ridge 61.75 New Richmond 58.4 Stivers 41.5 Middletown 40 Xenia 39 Clinton-Massie 24.5 Alter 20.9 Legacy Christian 19 Ponitz 11 Belmont 4 Northridge 4 Bellbrook B 2.75 Little Miami B 2.5 Alter B 1 Dominion Academy 1 Miamisburg 0.75

100 HURDLES: (6) Kaylee Ramsey 18.51

4×100 RELAY: (7) Clinton-Massie 56.09

300 HURDLES: (6) Kaylee Ramsey 54.5; (10) Addison Swope 58.08

SHOT PUT: (3) Emma Everitt 31-10.5

DISCUS: (10) Jenna Hanlon 77-11

POLE VAULT: (6) Kaylee Ramsey 8-0

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Little Miami 129.9 Bellbrook 92 Oakwood 80.5 Middletown 65 Clinton-Massie 57.5 Ponitz 45 Northridge 38.5 Xenia 37.9 Kenton Ridge 31.9 New Richmond 31 Legacy Christian 17 Alter 16 Stivers 6 Miami Valley School 5 Little Miiami B 4.5 Belmont 3 Bellbrook B 1 Alter B 1

100 DASH: (8) Marty Kreider 11.67

4×200 RELAY: (7) Clinton-Massie 1:38.23

4×100 RELAY: (4) Clinton-Massie 45.61

400 DASH: (3) Cale Wilson 53.35

200 DASH: (2) Marty Kreider 23.27; (9) Cale Wilson 24.07

SHOT PUT: (4) Owen Trick 39-9; (6) Eli Groh 38-11

DISCUS: (2) Brandon Moritz 128-2; (10) Owen Trick 111-3

LONG JUMP: (5) Cale Wilson 19-9.25

HIGH JUMP: (1) Jude Leahy 5-8; (3) Cale Wilson 5-6

POLE VAULT: (7) Zander Mills 10-0

–

Mixed Results

4×100 RELAY: (6) Clinton-Massie 56.21