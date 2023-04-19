Experience and character count

Dear Editor,

Judy Gano cares for our community as shown by being selected a civic leader of a year by Leadership Clinton. We can count on July Gano to be ready and follow through on anything she is committed to do. Over 35 years experience as attorney, magistrate, law librarian, director of law and assistant prosecutor have more than prepared her for being our next municipal court judge.

These experiences and her character are a winning combination for being a fair and firm judge we can trust to administer the office of our Clinton County Municipal Court. Please give her your vote on May 2.

Wanda E. Armstrong

Wilmington, Ohio