7-under 29 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Fred Stern and Jeff Watkins had a 7-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. They won a scorecard playoff with the team of Rocky Long, D Bullock, Jeff G and Dick Caplinger.

The rest of the field:

31: Cliff Doyle, Don Sicurella, Bob Vanzant.

31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Gary Bishop, Gary Defayette.

34: Jim Doak, Jack Carson, French Hatfield.

35: John Philp, Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.