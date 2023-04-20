A fair judge who will protect the public

I have known David Henry for 22 years. I saw him prosecute numerous felony cases during my law enforcement career. I’ve seen him for the past three years prosecute cases in Municipal Court. David was always competent, knowledgeable and he has a strong work ethic. He is a fair man that treats everyone with respect. He has recently been appointed Judge of the Clinton County Municipal Court by Governor DeWine.

As Judge Henry, I believe he has the courage and determination to sentence offenders in a way that will best protect the public. I believe Judge Henry is the best candidate for the job. Please vote for David Henry on May 2 so we can keep him as our Municipal Court Judge.

Scott Stanfill

Wilmington, Ohio