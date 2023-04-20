Hurricane shows heart in 5-0 loss to Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie won its seventh straight match Thursday 5-0 over Wilmington on the Lebanon Road courts.

“This match was a lot closer than the 0-5 score shows,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “We showed some heart and several players are working through issues that are definitely affecting their play.”

The Falcons, after a loss to Goshen on April 6, have now improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the division.

Wilmington is 2-10 overall and 0-6 in league play.

“We are getting better with each match and the team is optimistic going into our match at Western Brown (on Friday).”

Alex Lazic and Clinton-Massie’s Connor Stulz played a three-set match at first singles with Stulz rallying for a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 win.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Connor Stulz def Alex Lazic 1-6, 6-1, 7-5

2-Avden Faucett def Trey Reed 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

3-Austin Sauer def Christian Perez 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge 6-4, 6-0

2-Elias Scott, Laith Latif def Toby Alsip, Dirk Rinehart 6-4, 6-2