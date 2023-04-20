Clinton Co. Farmers Market set to return for 24th year

The Clinton County Farmers Market has announced that its 24th season will begin Saturday, May 13. The Market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The popular seasonal market will again take place in the Clinton County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Walnut and Sugartree streets. Customer parking is available around the courthouse on South South and Main streets, with additional parking on Walnut and Sugartree streets.

Once again, the Summer Market will feature all locally-grown seasonal produce and products. These include meats (including pork, beef and lamb); fresh fruits and vegetables; homemade baked goods and breads; dried herbs; and local honey. You’ll also find homemade dog biscuits, locally-grown fresh flowers, and locally made artisan crafts such as pottery, jewelry, art work, soaps, and more.

For shoppers’ convenience, according to market organizers, the market will continue to accept credit and debit cards to purchase tokens for transactions with participating vendors, though all vendors also accept cash. SNAP (food stamp) benefits may be used at the market.

Again in 2023, the market will collaborate with the Clinton County WIC Program and with the Council on Aging’s Southwest Ohio Senior Farmers Market Voucher Program for purchasing fresh produce and other eligible food items. For details, stop in at the Market Booth.

With regular live music, a coffee truck, special recognition days, kids’ activities, and special programming like the Kids’ Club, the Clinton County Farmers Market has become an enjoyable weekly gathering place for friends and neighbors, and customers’ comments include “one of the best events in Wilmington,” “part of our summer routine,” “a great way to start the weekend,” according to organizers.

The Market Management is always looking for new vendors, food trucks, and entertainers. For those interested or for questions regarding the market, please contact Sally Buchanan, market manager, at [email protected]

Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or, for weekly happenings at the market, follow it on Facebook @ ClintonCountyFarmersMarket.