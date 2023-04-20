Greeneview doubles up on Wilmington, wins 8-4

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview defeated Wilmington 8-4 Wednesday in a non-league softball game in Greene County.

Wilmington goes to 4-8.

Nevaeh Blackburn had three hits. Addison Kretchek had two hits and two RBIs.

Lauren Diels took the pitching loss. Manager Brian Spurlock said Diels pitched much better than the final score indicated and “deserved a better fate.”

SUMMARY

April 19, 2023

@Greeneview High School

Greeneview 8, Wilmington 4

W^0^0^2^1^1^0^0^(4)

G^2^0^2^1^0^3^x^(8)

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 3-0-0-0 Trentman 4-1-2-0 Blackburn 4-1-3-0 Diels 4-1-1-0 Kretchek 4-0-2-2 Murdock 3-0-2-0 Applegate 4-0-0-0 Riley 3-1-0-0 Wheeler 3-0-1-0

(8) GREENEVIEW (ab-r-h) Dean 4-1-1-0 Simpson 4-3-3-0 Trisel 4-0-1-2 Leslie 4-0-0-1 Climic 3-2-2-1 Sutton 4-1-2-0 Hassid 4-1-1-1 Harlow 3-0-1-0 Bone 4-0-2-1-0

2B: G-Climic

3B: W-L. Diels; G-Dean, Simpson

SB: G-Simpson 2, Climic

HBP: W-Murdock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

L. Diels (L)^6^12^8^6^2^5

Greeneview

Leslie (W)^7^11^4^4^2^2^5