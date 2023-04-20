Greeneview doubles up on Wilmington, wins 8-4

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview defeated Wilmington 8-4 Wednesday in a non-league softball game in Greene County.
Wilmington goes to 4-8.
Nevaeh Blackburn had three hits. Addison Kretchek had two hits and two RBIs.
Lauren Diels took the pitching loss. Manager Brian Spurlock said Diels pitched much better than the final score indicated and “deserved a better fate.”
SUMMARY
April 19, 2023
@Greeneview High School
Greeneview 8, Wilmington 4
W^0^0^2^1^1^0^0^(4)
G^2^0^2^1^0^3^x^(8)
(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 3-0-0-0 Trentman 4-1-2-0 Blackburn 4-1-3-0 Diels 4-1-1-0 Kretchek 4-0-2-2 Murdock 3-0-2-0 Applegate 4-0-0-0 Riley 3-1-0-0 Wheeler 3-0-1-0
(8) GREENEVIEW (ab-r-h) Dean 4-1-1-0 Simpson 4-3-3-0 Trisel 4-0-1-2 Leslie 4-0-0-1 Climic 3-2-2-1 Sutton 4-1-2-0 Hassid 4-1-1-1 Harlow 3-0-1-0 Bone 4-0-2-1-0
2B: G-Climic
3B: W-L. Diels; G-Dean, Simpson
SB: G-Simpson 2, Climic
HBP: W-Murdock
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Wilmington
L. Diels (L)^6^12^8^6^2^5
Greeneview
Leslie (W)^7^11^4^4^2^2^5