OAC honors Durr’s record hammer throw

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Wilmington College men’s track and field sophomore JJ Durr has been selected as the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

The West Lafayette native won the hammer throw and the Outdoor All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships Saturday in grand style. Durr heaved a program-best mark of 197-2, beating the old school record of 193-7 set by Mason Metts just shy of a decade ago. Additionally, Durr’s throw is currently No. 4 in all of NCAA Division III.

Wilmington will send individuals to both the Jesse Owens Invitational at Ohio State University Friday as well as the Mount St. Joseph Invitational Saturday.