Miami-Hamilton no match for WC softball

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College softball team got back to winning ways with a sweep of Miami University-Hamilton Thursday, taking game one 16-8 in six innings and claiming the nightcap 8-2, which was also six innings due to darkness.

In game one, Lindsey Carter opened the scoring with a two-run single but Miami-Hamilton grabbed an 8-2 lead.

Wilmington tied the game with a two-out, four-run fourth inning. Carter again had a run-scoring hit. McKenna Archey also knocked in a teammate in the rally. In the fifth, the Quakers scored two runs without benefit of a hit then tallied six runs in the sixth.

Aiyana Hancock was the winning pitcher, moving to 2-0 with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Archey had three hits and an RBI. Carter had two hits and three RBI. Avree Entler had two hits as well.

In the second game, Judaea Wilson and Logann Julian started the scoring with a couple of two-out, RBI-singles. Cassidy Luttrell doubled home a run and Olivia Doll knocked in Luttrell to put WC on top 4-2 in the third. Wilmington won it with RBI hits from Wilson and Riley Truesdale.

In relief, Alexis Stringfellow notched the win, fanning six in 3.2 innings.

Wilson had two hits and three RBI. Luttrell had two double while Samantha Schwab and Claire Scully had two hits each.

Wilmington (13-17) will host Mount Union 1 p.m. Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader.