Quaker lecture series to feature author Brent Bill

Quaker author J. Brent Bill will speak on his experience with the topic, “Love and Witness During Difficult Times,” Wednesday (April 26), at 7 p.m. via Wilmington College’s T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse, located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

Bill is an alumnus of Wilmington College and Earlham School of Religion, and is currently serving on WC’s Board of Trustees. His program will conclude the College’s 2022-23 Quaker Lecture Series sponsored by the Office of Campus Ministry.

He is the author/co-author of more than 20 books, including the recent Beauty, Truth, Life and Love: Four Essentials for the Abundant Life (2019) and Amity: Stories from the Heartland (2023).

In addition to his long-time ties to the College, Bill is a writer, photographer, retreat leader, writing coach and recorded Friends minister, who has served as a church pastor, Western Yearly Meeting staff person, Friends General Conference staff person, adjunct faculty at ESR, teacher at writing conferences across North America and a go-cart track operator.

He is a member of Spirituality & Practice’s “Living Spiritual Teachers Project” and has written such books as Life Lessons from a Bad Quaker: A Humble Stumble Toward Simplicity and Grace, Sacred Compass: The Way of Spiritual Discernment and Holy Silence: The Gift of Quaker Spirituality.

Bill lives on Ploughshares Farm, which is 50 acres of Indiana farmland that is being reclaimed for native hardwood forests and warm-season prairie grasses.