Georgetown rallies to beat Blanchester 10-9

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and edged Blanchester 10-9 Saturday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester is 2-13, 1-7. Georgetown is 5-7, 3-6.

“A few mistakes at key moments … cost us,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Grogg said defensive gems for the Wildcats were by Jocelyn Lansing in centerfield and an over the shoulder catch by Mackenzie Blankenbeckler in left.

Hope Blankenbeckler had two hits and drove in three runs. She had a big two-out, two-run single in the first and a two-out run-scoring double in the fourth. Lydia Peters had three hits and knocked in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 22,2023

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 10, Blanchester 9

B^3^0^3^1^2^0^0^(9-15-3)

G^0^0^3^4^0^3^x^(10-7-2)

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 5-0-2-0 Peters 5-2-3-2 Davenport 4-2-2-0 Lansing 4-1-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-2-3 Bare 4-1-2-1 Pell 3-0-1-1 Toles 0-1-0-0 Falgner 4-1-2-1 Tedrick 3-1-1-0

2B: Davenport, H. Blankenbeckler, Bare

3B: Pell

SB: M. Blankenbeckler

HBP: Tedrick

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^6^7^10^7^4^2

HBP: By Dawley 5