Hurricane storms boys, girls fields at Hillsboro Inv.

HILLSBORO — Wilmington swept top honors in the boys and girls meets Friday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Both Hurricane squads fought off strong efforts by former South Central Ohio League rivals. The girls had 106 points while runnerup Miami Trace had 101.5.

The boys scored 111.5 points with Washington second at 104.

In the girls meet, Taylor Noszka won the 1,600-meter run in 5:35.49 and Madilyn Brausch was fourth in 5:55.15.

Brausch came back to win the 3,200-meter run in 12:24.73.

In the field events, Madion Schuster won the high jump by clearing 4-10.

Makenna Tolliver went 9-0 to win the pole vault with teammate Bryn Tippett sixth at 7-0. Caroline Diels was seventh in the long jump (14-4). Ke’Asia Robinson was third (33-2) in the shot put with Taija Walker fourth (31-9). Aidynne Tippett was third in the discus (94-4) and Alice Claire seventh (79-9).

Sydney McCord seventh (1:07.7) in the 400 meters, Taliah Billingsley third (17.49) in the 100-meter hurdles, Madison Schuster seventh (18.2) in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles (51.87).

In the relay events, the 4×100 (Billingsley, Caroline Diels, Alexa Rich, Destyne Turner) was fifth (54.3); the 4×200 (McCord, Makenna Tolliver, Rich, Turner) was fourth (1:57.99), the 4×400 (McCord, Kennedy Moore, Diels, Schuster) was fifth (4:44.75) and 4×800 (Noszka, Ava Hester, Hannah Scott, Brausch) was runnerup 11:16.88.

On the boys side, Zeth Cowin won two events rather handily. The shot put distance for Cowin was 47-3.5 was more than two feet better than runnerup. In the discus, Cowin had a best effort of 147-8 which was almost 20 feet clear of the field.

The 4×100 team of Adrien Cody, Eli Stewart, Edwin Brooks and Blaize Johnson took first in 46.13 seconds. Also, Cody went 20-1.5 to win the long jump by a foot.

Henry Hildebrandt runnerup in the 1,600 (4:45.8) and the 3,200 (10:28.34) long distance events. Blaize Johnson was runnerup in the 400-meter dash (53.39) and the 110-meter hurdles (16.5).

Levi Cochran was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.99), Ethan Bates was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.2), Eli Stewart was fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.86), Adrien Cody sixth in the 200 (24.71), Conner Walters fifth in the 800 (2:17.31).

In the relay events, the 4×200 team of Darius Stewart, Edwin Brooks, Logan Johnson and Julius Jackson was fifth in 1:39.25 and the 4×800 team of Henry Hildebrandt, Aiden Matheney, Preston Ziegler and Conner Walters placed fourth in 9:25.12.

In the field, Zane Smith was second in the high jump (5-10), losing out on misses for the first-place spot; Edwin Brooks was sixth in the long jump (17-5) and William Hildebrandt was fourth (122-2) in the discus.