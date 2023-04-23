BHS girls 7th, boys 8th at St. Bernard Elmwood Place Inv.

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester girls were seventh and the boys eighth in the 16-team St. Bernard Elmwood Place Invitational high school track and field meet Saturday at La Salle High School.

On the boys side, Gabe Staehling won the discus with a toss of 139-9 and teammate Chasen Allison was runnerup in the shot put at 38-8.

The 4×100-meter relay team was fifth (48.23) and Casey Gilbert cleared 5-0 to finish fifth in the high jump.

The 4×200-meter relay was sixth in 1:42.61 and Sam McEntire was seventh in the long jump (17-1.5). Xander Culberson ran 2:28.82 and was eighth in the 800-meters.

For the girls, coach Brad Ballinger said the seventh place team standing was good for such a large field.

Ainsley Whitaker was runnerup in the discus (96-11).

Chloe Paulson had a good day, helping the 4×800-meter relay (Morgyn Coyle, Shelbie Panetta, Kaytlyn Throckmorton) to a fourth and a sixth individually in the 400-meter run. She also had a personal best run in her leg of the 4×400 relay with Coyle, Throckmorton and Kerri Sullivan)

Shelbie Panetta was sixth in the shot put (29-1), Jaida Jones sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.67), Morgyn Coyle sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (59.93) and Aubrey Stevens eighth in the 800 meters (3:08.17).

The 4×100-meter relay of Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Kerri Sullivan, Emma Williams and Whitaker finished eighth.