Ramsey wins Catherine Williams Award at Copeland Inv.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kaylee Ramsey won the Catherine Williams Award Friday at the Copeland Invitational track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

Ramsey posted a trio of first-place finishes to win the top individual honor at the meet. She was first in the pole vault (8-0), the 300-meter hurdles (55.6) and the 100-meter hurdles (18.13).

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh claimed first in two events, the 1,600-meter run (5:37.87) and the 800-meter run (2:34.41).

Massie’s Olivia Carpenter also won twice, the 100-meter dash (12.3) and the long jump (14-10).

SUMMARY

April 21, 2023

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

Girls Results

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton 12:07.18; Clinton-Massie 13:14.16

100 HURDLES: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 18.13; Riley Bloom, CM B, 18.47; Addison Swope, CM, 19.54

100 DASH: Olivia Carpenter, CM, 12.3; Morgan Riggers, CM, 12.5; Justine Bowlin, Ca, 12.9; Hadlie Clark, EC, 13.0; Emily Arnold, EC, 13.6

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 2:06.7; East Clinton 2:10.2; Clinton-Massie B 2:11.7

1600 RUN: Molly Seabaugh, EC, 5:37.87; Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 6:38.41; Georgia Black, CM, 6:42.6; Dakota Cartner, CM, 6:55.07

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 57.27; Clinton-Massie B 59.64; Carlisle 60.25

400 DASH: Alex Pence, CM, 1:11.6; Baylie Sprandel, Ca, 1:14.3; McKenna Craycraft, Ca, 1:15.8; Hadlie Clark, EC, 1:20.7; Madi Bayless, CM, 1:21.6

300 HURDLES: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 55.6; Addison Swope, CM, 57.8

800 RUN: Molly Seabaugh, EC, 2:34.41; Dakota Cartner, CM, 3:12.8; Shelby Robinson, CM, 3:17.46

200 DASH: Madi Bayless, CM, 30.7; Justine Bowlin, Ca, 30.9; Kinsey Beam, CM, 31.4; Abigail Crouse, CM B, 31.7; Ava Walbe, CM B, 32.4

3200 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 14:34.16; Georgia Black, CM, 14:49.17

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 5:07.57

SHOT PUT: Emma Everitt, CM, 31-2; Kinsey Beam, CM, 26-0.5; Berkleigh Naylor, Ca, 25-1.75; Sierra Carpenter, Ca, 22-0.5; Keira Null, EC, 22-0

DISCUS: Keira Null, EC, 88-5; Jenna Hanlon, CM, 87-11; Abby Yetter, Ca, 82-1; Samantha Lambert, Ca, 80-1; Paige Oberweiser, CM B, 70-11

LONG JUMP: Olivia Carpenter, CM, 14-10; Samantha Hatton, Ca, 13-5; Brelee Addington, CM, 12-5.5; Dakota Frantz, Ca, 9-0

HIGH JUMP: Samantha Hatton, Ca, 4-2; Dakota Frantz, Ca, 4-2; Kinsey Beam, CM, 4-2; Kealey James, CM, 4-0; Paige Oberweiser, CM B 3-10

POLE VAULT: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 8-0; Alex Pence, CM, 7-0