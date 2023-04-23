Ramsey wins Catherine Williams Award at Copeland Inv.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kaylee Ramsey won the Catherine Williams Award Friday at the Copeland Invitational track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.
Ramsey posted a trio of first-place finishes to win the top individual honor at the meet. She was first in the pole vault (8-0), the 300-meter hurdles (55.6) and the 100-meter hurdles (18.13).
East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh claimed first in two events, the 1,600-meter run (5:37.87) and the 800-meter run (2:34.41).
Massie’s Olivia Carpenter also won twice, the 100-meter dash (12.3) and the long jump (14-10).
SUMMARY
April 21, 2023
Copeland Invitational
@Chick Brown Track
Girls Results
4×800 RELAY: East Clinton 12:07.18; Clinton-Massie 13:14.16
100 HURDLES: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 18.13; Riley Bloom, CM B, 18.47; Addison Swope, CM, 19.54
100 DASH: Olivia Carpenter, CM, 12.3; Morgan Riggers, CM, 12.5; Justine Bowlin, Ca, 12.9; Hadlie Clark, EC, 13.0; Emily Arnold, EC, 13.6
4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 2:06.7; East Clinton 2:10.2; Clinton-Massie B 2:11.7
1600 RUN: Molly Seabaugh, EC, 5:37.87; Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 6:38.41; Georgia Black, CM, 6:42.6; Dakota Cartner, CM, 6:55.07
4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 57.27; Clinton-Massie B 59.64; Carlisle 60.25
400 DASH: Alex Pence, CM, 1:11.6; Baylie Sprandel, Ca, 1:14.3; McKenna Craycraft, Ca, 1:15.8; Hadlie Clark, EC, 1:20.7; Madi Bayless, CM, 1:21.6
300 HURDLES: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 55.6; Addison Swope, CM, 57.8
800 RUN: Molly Seabaugh, EC, 2:34.41; Dakota Cartner, CM, 3:12.8; Shelby Robinson, CM, 3:17.46
200 DASH: Madi Bayless, CM, 30.7; Justine Bowlin, Ca, 30.9; Kinsey Beam, CM, 31.4; Abigail Crouse, CM B, 31.7; Ava Walbe, CM B, 32.4
3200 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 14:34.16; Georgia Black, CM, 14:49.17
4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 5:07.57
SHOT PUT: Emma Everitt, CM, 31-2; Kinsey Beam, CM, 26-0.5; Berkleigh Naylor, Ca, 25-1.75; Sierra Carpenter, Ca, 22-0.5; Keira Null, EC, 22-0
DISCUS: Keira Null, EC, 88-5; Jenna Hanlon, CM, 87-11; Abby Yetter, Ca, 82-1; Samantha Lambert, Ca, 80-1; Paige Oberweiser, CM B, 70-11
LONG JUMP: Olivia Carpenter, CM, 14-10; Samantha Hatton, Ca, 13-5; Brelee Addington, CM, 12-5.5; Dakota Frantz, Ca, 9-0
HIGH JUMP: Samantha Hatton, Ca, 4-2; Dakota Frantz, Ca, 4-2; Kinsey Beam, CM, 4-2; Kealey James, CM, 4-0; Paige Oberweiser, CM B 3-10
POLE VAULT: Kaylee Ramsey, CM, 8-0; Alex Pence, CM, 7-0