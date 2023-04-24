Broncos top Cane 11-0, keep pace with Lions in American

WILMINGTON-Western Brown bashed five homeruns and kept pace with New Richmond Monday with an 11-0 win over Wilmington.

The SBAAC American Division victory on the WHS diamond puts Western Brown at 15-1 overall, 7-1 in the division.

Wilmington drops to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in the division.

New Richmond leads the division with an 8-0 record.

Wilmington had 11 baserunners, three hits, two hit batters and six bases on balls.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 11, Wilmington 0

WB^1^1^2^5^0^2^(11)

W^0^0^0^0^0^0^(0)

(11) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Conley 4-1-1-3 Schlosser 4-3-3-1 Flores 4-0-0-0 Pucke 3-3-2-2 Stratton 4-1-1-2 Sutton 4-0-1-0 Barnes 4-2-3-1 Heitker 2-1-1-0 Snediger 2-0-0-0 Wilson 1-0-0-0

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 0-0-0 Trentman 2-0-1-0 Blackburn 3-0-1-0 Diels 2-0-0-0 Kretchek 3-0-1-0 Applegate 1-0-0-0 Murdock 2-0-0-0 Riley 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0

3B: WB-Schlosser

HR: WB-Conley, Schlosser, Pucke, Stratton, Barnes

HBP: W-Willis, Trentman