All-around effort by Hurricane knocks Broncos off perch

WILMINGTON — An all-around effort gave the Wilmington High School baseball team a 7-0 win over Western Brown Monday night.

The SBAAC American Division victory moves the Hurricane to 7-6 overall and 5-2 in the division.

Western Brown, previously on top in the loop, is now 6-2 in the American and 9-6 overall.

Jayden Tackett scattered two hits and struck out 10 while improving to 5-1 this season.

The defense did not commit any errors.

On offense, the Hurricane “came out hot and ran the bases hard,” manager Austin Newman said. “Unbelievable pitching performance behind some awesome defense. No errors and some great plays by all.”

Bryson Platt had two hits, including a double, with a run scored and two runs batted in. Sam Nichols scored twice with a hit. Alex Massie walked twice and collected one hit.

Braden Harmeling had two hits and knocked in a run. Landon Flint and Josh Tolliver had one hit each. Tolliver scored a run. Keenan Milliner reached on a walk.