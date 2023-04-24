Dawley no-hits Felicity, Blanchester wins 10-0

BLANCHESTER — Bailey Dawley threw the first no-hitter of her varsity career Monday as Blanchester defeated Felicity 10-0 in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester is 3-13 overall, 2-7 in the league. Felicity is 0-9. This is the fifth time the Cardinals have been no-hit this season.

“The defense made plays behind her,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said. “We only had seven hits but most of them came with runners in scoring position.”

Dawley walked five and struck out five.

Lydia Peters and Alayna Davenport had two hits each. Davenport drove in two runs as did Jocelyn Lansing and Hope Blankenbeckler.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 10, Felicity 0

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 1-2-0-0 Peters 3-3-2-1 Davenport 2-2-2-2 Lansing 2-2-1-2 H. Blankenbeckler 2-1-1-2 Bare 3-0-1-0 Pell 2-0-0-2 Falgner 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 2-0-0-0

2B: H. Blankenbeckler

3B: Peters

SB: M. Blankenbeckler, Bare

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (W)^5^0^0^0^5^5