Hurricane rally falls short in third set

WILMINGTON — A big rally in the third set at first doubles fell short and Wilmington lost to Waynesville 3-2 Monday in non-league tennis on the Hurricane courts.

AJ Reagan and Asher Fudge lost their decisive first doubles match 6-4, 0-6, 6-7 (5-7).

Alex Lazic and Trey Reed picked up singles wins for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Waynesville 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Glasler 6-4, 6-0

2-Trey Reed def Stachler 6-0, 6-1

3-Christian Perez was def by O’Foley 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge were def by Strong, Almeter 6-4, 0-6, 6-7 (5-7)

2-Trey Hagen, Anthony Perez were def by Fessler, Boyance 1-6, 2-6