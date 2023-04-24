Hurricane rally falls short in third set

WILMINGTON — A big rally in the third set at first doubles fell short and Wilmington lost to Waynesville 3-2 Monday in non-league tennis on the Hurricane courts.
AJ Reagan and Asher Fudge lost their decisive first doubles match 6-4, 0-6, 6-7 (5-7).
Alex Lazic and Trey Reed picked up singles wins for the Hurricane.
SUMMARY
April 24, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Waynesville 3, Wilmington 2
Singles
1-Alex Lazic def Glasler 6-4, 6-0
2-Trey Reed def Stachler 6-0, 6-1
3-Christian Perez was def by O’Foley 2-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge were def by Strong, Almeter 6-4, 0-6, 6-7 (5-7)
2-Trey Hagen, Anthony Perez were def by Fessler, Boyance 1-6, 2-6