I-71 lane closures scheduled for next week

Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 in Clinton County next week for earthwork.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, I-71 North and South will be reduced to one lane between the U.S. 68 and S.R. 72 interchanges until 9 a.m. Monday, May 1. These lane closures will be in place each night through Friday, May 5.

Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area.

