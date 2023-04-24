SR 28, US 68 closing this week for railroad crossing repairs

Railroad crossing repairs at two lines in Midland will require back-to-back closures of State Route 28 and U.S. Route 68 in Clinton County this week.

Beginning today, April 24, S.R. 28 will be closed at the CSX Railroad crossing, between Frazier and Hales Branch Road, just east of U.S. 68 at Midland, while contractors for the railroad repair the crossing. The closure will be in effect through Thursday, April 27, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 134, S.R. 350 and U.S. 68.

Following completion of these repairs, the contractor will move to the CSX crossing on U.S. 68, just south of the intersection with S.R. 28, and a four-day closure will go into effect at this location. All work is anticipated to be completed by May 1, and while U.S. 68 is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of S.R. 28 and S.R. 123.

