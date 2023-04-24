Mount Union sweeps Wilmington College softball

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The University of Mount Union stayed in the race for an Ohio Athletic Conference championship with a sweep of the Wilmington College softball team at the WC Softball Complex Sunday. The Purple Raiders won game one 18-2 in five innings and took the nightcap 18-1, also in five innings.

In the first game, McKenna Archey belted a two-run homerun for Wilmington, the first at home for the Quakers this season. Izzy Rothrock fell to 2-6 as a starting pitcher. Mollie Moore, Judaea Wilson and Lizz Hadley also had hits for WC.

In the second game, Claire Scully had a walk, a steal and scored the only Wilmington run. Alexis Stringfellow took the loss as one of five Quakers to pitch. Hillary Huffer and Holly Zeuch were the bright spots, combining to pitch three scoreless innings.

Wilmington (13-19, 1-13 OAC) heads to John Carroll Saturday.