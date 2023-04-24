Purple Raiders hand Quakers OAC twinbill losses

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Wilmington College baseball team had a ninth-inning rally fall short in an 8-6 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat at Mount Union Sunday. The Purple Raiders also took the nightcap 14-7.

In the first game, Wilmington trailed 8-2 then rallied with a run in the eighth on a Dominic Depa RBI and three more in the ninth. Jared Lammert doubled home two runs and Caleb Scott drove Lammert. With the tying run on base, the game ended with a 6-3 double play.

Aaron Boster, who pitched scoreless ball through three innings, took the loss and struck out nine. Depa had three hits and an RBI. Scott, Carter Scheben and Evan Kelsey had two hits each.

In the second game, Owen Baumann had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two runs batted in. Kelsey also had an run-scoring hit. Jesse Reliford took the pitching loss.

Wilmington will open a busy week with non-conference games against Berea College at Mount St. Joseph Tuesday and Wednesday.