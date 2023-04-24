New Life Clinic’s ‘Walk for Life’ this Saturday

New Life Clinic’s annual Walk for Life will take place on Saturday April 29 whether there be rain or shine.

The 5k run/walk will start and end at the Wilmington Church of Christ, located at 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Please enter through the main entrance of the church through the back parking lot under the car port. The walk will start at 10 a.m.

This year there will be activities for kids and non-walkers. Face painting by Cincinnati Face Painters and dancing for “International Dance Day” will keep you entertained during the morning. Greenhouse Bus Mercantile Food Truck will be there serving up its delicious food, and Kona Ice will be welcomed back to cool down after a hot run or walk.

The Walk for Life is one of New Life Clinic’s major fundraising events to help the non-profit provide free services to Clinton County, according to a news release. Those services include pregnancy tests, limited OB ultrasounds, maternity clothing, parenting classes, baby items; including (but not limited to) cribs, car seats, diapers, wipes, formula, clothes and more. Other services include STI testing/treatment and a Dadz Program just for fathers.

Those wanting to walk are welcome to join in the day of the walk starting at 10 a.m. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so the day of the walk or online at www.newlifesupport.org and click the “Donate” button.

To learn more about these services, please visit www.newlifesupport.org or New Life Clinic’s Facebook, Instragram or TikTok accounts. You can learn more about the Walk for Life by visiting New Life Clinic’s Facebook page or call 937-382-6588 for more information.