WHS Theatre to present ‘Cats! Young Actor’s Edition’

The theatre department at Wilmington High School presents Cats! Young Actor’s Edition. “Cats,” written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot.

This family-friendly show features fantastic song and dance numbers, including the famous song “Memory.” Don’t miss your chance to see this production live on the WHS stage.

Performances are Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Use this link to get your tickets: http://wilmingtonhs.booktix.com/