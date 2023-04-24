Plans for Jefferson Twp. HS Alumni Banquet underway

The Jefferson Alumni Association is calling all former “Jeffersonians.”

The association is making plans to move forward with the 100th Jefferson Alumni Banquet to be held at the Westboro United Methodist (Community) Church Fellowship room in Westboro on Saturday evening, June 10th.

The Honor Classes of 2023 will be recognized, or the Classes of 1948, 1953 and 1958.

Social time begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner catered by McCoy’s Catering, starting at 5 p.m. Please notify all your friends and especially “graduates” of Jefferson Township High School and don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday evening, June 10.

There will be a display of Jefferson memorabilia. Pre-registration is requested but not required, in order that proper dinner arrangements can be made. Call 937-783-8005 for more information and/or to receive an invitation with a dinner reservation form to send in. Invitations are going out around April 28. Call the above number if you do not receive an invitation and want one.