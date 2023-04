Wilmington High School senior Thad Stuckey has signed to continued his wrestling and educational career at Division II Tiffin University. Stuckey, a fourth-place finisher in the 2022 state wrestling tournament, is shown here with, from left to right, front row, Wylee Stuckey, Amy Stuckey, Thad Stuckey, Ryan Stuckey; back row, head coach Kelly Tolliver, assistant coach Zach Johnson, assistant coach Isaac Bray.

