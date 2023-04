MONROE — Several winners emerged Monday for the Wilmington High School track and field team at the Monroe JV Invitational.

Taija Walker won the discus with a throw of 87-6 with Alice Clair the runnerup at 83-7.

Walker also won the shot put with a best throw of 32-10.

Stevie Rickman won the long jump with an effort of 17-6.

Garrett Steinmetz had a winning toss of 111-1 in the discus and a winning throw of 40-0 in the shot put.

The boys 4×200-meter relay was second in 1:39.47.